Mumbai: Kalyan End Of Ambivali Station Gets New Foot Over Bridge For Better Commute, Check Photos

Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has achieved a significant milestone in bolstering commuter safety and convenience with the successful commissioning of a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Kalyan end of Ambivali station. Situated at the Kalyan end of Ambivali, this development comes as a welcomed upgrade for the bustling suburban hub, catering to approximately 30,000 daily footfalls.

"The recently completed FOB spans a length of 23 meters and boasts a width of 4 meters, ensuring ample space for commuters to traverse safely across the railway tracks. Equipped with two staircases, the bridge not only facilitates smooth passage but also enhances accessibility for passengers navigating between platforms" said an official.

An MRVC official emphasized the importance of this infrastructure addition, stating, "The completion and commissioning of the 4-meter-wide FOB at the Kalyan end of Ambivali station mark a significant step forward in enhancing commuter safety and convenience." With safety being paramount, the new FOB provides a vital link for passengers to traverse the station premises securely, mitigating risks associated with crossing tracks.

"The project, undertaken at a cost of 1.4 crores, underscores MRVC's commitment to modernizing and upgrading railway infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of commuters. Beyond its functional benefits, the FOB serves as a testament to the ongoing efforts to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers traversing through Ambivali station" further added officials.

Located beyond Kalyan, Ambivali station holds strategic importance within Mumbai's suburban network, serving as a vital transit point for thousands of commuters daily. "As such, the completion of the new FOB not only addresses immediate safety concerns but also contributes to the seamless flow of traffic and enhances the overall efficiency of the station" said an official.