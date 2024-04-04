Thane News: MRVCL Commissions Two New Foot Over Bridge At Thane-Diva Section And GTB-Chunabhatti Stations

Representative Image | File

To control rail track trespass, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVCL) has commissioned two new foot over bridges (FOBs) in the Thane-Diva section and between GTB Nagar and Chunabhatti stations. These bridges will bolster east-west connectivity in the suburban section of the Central Railway.

Details Of The Foot Over Bridge

The first FOB, 59 mt long and 4mt wide, is in the Thane-Diva section. It was completed in seven months at a cost of nearly Rs3 crore. The work commenced on August 24, 2023 and was completed on March 31 this year.

The second FOB, spanning 30mt in length and 4mt in width, links the GTB Nagar and Chunabhatti stations. This structure was built in less than six months at a cost of Rs1.5 crore. The project commenced October 5, 2023 and finished on March 31.

MRVC's 2019 Report On MUTP-III Projects

In 2019, MRVC came out with a 40-page document – Preparatory Social Management Activities for MUTP-III Projects – with special focus on infrastructure projects in Mumbai suburban sections to enhance commuter safety by implementing trespass control measures. As per that document the FOBs were proposed to have two lifts at either end but couldn’t be provided owing to lack of enough space.

The document proposed 30 anti-trespass structures (including FOBs) on the Central Railway and seven for the Western Railway.