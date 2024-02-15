Mumbai: MRVC Initiates Tender Process For Kalyan-Badlapur Rail Corridor Project

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is gearing up for a transformative expansion project that aims to enhance connectivity and alleviate congestion on the bustling Kalyan-Badlapur rail corridor. The eagerly awaited third and fourth lines are set to be laid, marking a significant step towards a more efficient and commuter-friendly rail network.

MRVC invites tenders

The MRVC has officially invited tenders on Wednesday ,for crucial components, including service buildings, cover-over sheds, platforms, and circulating areas. The deadline for tender document submissions is March 20th, marking a crucial phase in the project. The separate corridor dedicated to suburban trains upon completion aims to enhance efficiency and provide a more seamless travel experience.

The existing Kalyan-Badlapur section operates with just two tracks, accommodating both long-distance and suburban trains. The addition of two more lines promises not only to meet the high demand for local trains but also to streamline the overall rail network in the region. The expansion project, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 1509.87 crores, has already completed 21% of the work, with a target completion date set for December 2026.

Recognised as one of the busiest suburban sections in Central Railway's Mumbai Division, the Kalyan-Badlapur route witnesses high demand for local trains, particularly for commuters of Vithalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur areas.

"Challenges such as securing seats in heavily utilised local trains of the Badlapur route are common, and the expansion project is anticipated to significantly improve commuting experiences and alleviate strain on this vital rail corridor," said an official adding that after completion of the project path for the introduction of additional services will be generated.

Current status of the project

Asked about the current status of the project an official said, MRVC has made significant progress with a drone survey completed, alignment finalized, and detailed estimates sanctioned. General designs for stations, railway yards, and bridges have received approvals, showcasing meticulous planning. With 8.45 hectares of private land already acquired and government land acquisition completed, the project is progressing steadily.

"The acquisition of forest land has received stage one clearance, with working permission obtained. The MRVC has submitted an application for stage two clearance, demonstrating a commitment to responsible and sustainable development" said Sunil Udasi chief public relations officer of MRVC, adding that tenders for various components, including road overbridges (ROBs) and the construction of new stations, have been finalized. Sunil Udasi, highlighted the use of modern formwork in casting piers, showcasing the adoption of advanced construction techniques for efficient and robust infrastructure.