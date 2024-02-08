Mumbai: MRVC Completes 46% Work In Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor Project, 2 Km Tunnel Excavation Done

In a significant stride towards modernizing Mumbai's transportation network, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is making substantial progress in the Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor project under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project III (MUTP-III). With an overall completion rate of 46 percent, the recent achievement of a 2km Underground Excavation for Main Tunnel-2 (Wavrely Tunnel) marks a crucial milestone in this transformative initiative.

The Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor project, sanctioned in January 2018, aims to revamp the existing single-line route used by a few long-distance and goods trains. The addition of a parallel line will convert the section into a double-line suburban corridor, providing alternative routes from the main island city of Mumbai to Karjat via Panvel.

According to Sunil Udasi , chief public relations officer of MRVC, the project involves the construction of three tunnels – Nadhal Tunnel (219 meters), Wavrely Tunnel (2625 meters), and Kirawali Tunnel (300 meters). The breakthrough for Nadhal Tunnel was achieved on May 10, 2023, with waterproofing and concrete lining completed.

Simultaneously, the ambitious Wavrely Tunnel, spanning an impressive 2625 meters, witnessed the completion of 2038 meters of underground excavation. The construction relies on rock bolting, wire mesh, and shotcrete for support, with the commencement of permanent waterproof concrete lining.

"Tunnel-3 (Kirawali) is also progressing steadily, with 224 meters of excavation completed out of the total 300 meters. The total progress in underground excavation across all three tunnels stands at an encouraging 72 percent" said Udasi.

"The modernization efforts extend beyond tunnel construction. The implementation of Ballast Less Track (BLT) with smart features such as Public Refuge areas, Tunnel control systems, Lighting Systems, and Ventilation systems reflects MRVC's commitment to aligning with contemporary international standards," said SC Gupta, Chairman of MRVC.

Upon completion in December 2025, the Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between CSMT and Karjat by over 30 minutes. The corridor will feature five stations – Mohope, Chowk, Karjat, Chikhale, and Panvel – further enhancing connectivity in the region.

The conversion to a double-line corridor not only accommodates suburban services but also offers commuters alternate routes, ultimately resulting in a shorter commute between CSMT and Karjat compared to the existing route via Kalyan.