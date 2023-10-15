Thane News: Railway Station's Girder Launching On 6th Foot Over Bridge Nears Completion

FPJ

In a significant milestone for Thane railway station's infrastructure development, the construction of the sixth foot over bridge (FOB) is nearing completion. The latest update reveals that the construction team has completed the launching of all 28 girders, with seven spans completed. Each span comprises four girders.

Thane railway station, the second busiest station of Central Railway (CR), witnesses a daily footfall of 5.14 lakh, second only to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), which recorded an average daily footfall of 11.94 lakh in September.

The construction effort reached another significant milestone with a meticulously executed night block on October 14 and 15. During a five-hour window from 00:50 am to 5:50 am, the project team dedicated their efforts to the launching of girders for the sixth and seventh span, located on platforms one and two. This intricate task was flawlessly executed using a robust 140-tonne Railway crane, showcasing the precision and expertise of the project team.

An official from CR expressed optimism, stating that if all goes according to plan, the foot over bridge will be ready by the end of this year.