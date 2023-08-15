Thane Railway Station Enhances Passenger Experience with New Staircase & Upcoming Foot Over Bridge

New Staircase and FOB | Representational Pic

Thane: In an effort to accommodate the increasing number of visitors, an additional staircase has been unveiled at the existing Foot Over Bridge (FOB) located at Platform No. 9/10, Kalyan end of Thane railway station. Renowned as the second busiest station in Mumbai's suburban section after CSMT, Thane witnesses a staggering daily footfall of approximately 4.5 lakh commuters. This strategic addition aims to alleviate congestion and enhance the overall passenger experience.

On the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, the newly constructed staircase was officially opened for public use. The timely completion of this project reflects the authorities' commitment to enhancing the station's infrastructure for passenger convenience.

New staircase streamlines the construction process

"Unlike the conventional approach, the design of the staircase's landing ensures the preservation of the existing cover over the shed columns. This innovation not only minimizes the need for dismantling but also streamlines the construction process. Only the central purlins have been removed during the installation of the new staircase," said an official of CR.

Thane station focuses on improving connectivity

"With currently five functional foot over bridges, Thane station is further expanding its connectivity with the construction of the sixth foot over bridge. Expected to be completed by the end of the year, this upcoming addition is poised to alleviate congestion and cater to the growing demands of daily commuters," said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.

"We are taking significant steps to enhance railway infrastructure and provide a seamless travel experience for the millions who rely on Thane railway station's services," he added.

