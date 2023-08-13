Mumbai: Central Railway Launches Girders For New Thane Foot Over Bridge

FPJ

Central Railway has launched the girders of the first span for an east-west connecting foot over bridge (FOB) at Thane station. This will be the sixth FOB at Thane, a substation of CR’s Mumbai Division that sees a daily footfall of approximately 4.5 lakh people.

The four girders were installed with the help of a 140-tonne railway crane. The construction is taking place at Platform 10, towards the CSMT end. A dedicated five-hour block was executed for the girder launching process, conducted between 11.50pm and 04.50am on the night of Saturday and Sunday.

The girder launch adds another layer to the project, which envisions a total of seven spans once completed.

“Central Railway is optimistic about the project’s progress and anticipates that, if all goes according to plan, the FOB will be ready for public use by the end of the current year. This development is set to provide much-needed convenience and connectivity to the commuters at Thane station,” said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

