Mumbai: Reay Road Cable-Stayed Road Over Bridge 50% Complete

Vijay Gohil

The Reay Road Cable-Stayed Road Over Bridge, a crucial east-west connector of the city, is expected to be completed by March 2024.

"In a bid to modernise and enhance Mumbai's infrastructure, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has entrusted the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), also known as MahaRail, with the task of reconstructing 10 dilapidated British Era Road Over Bridges across the city and suburban areas. Reay Road over bridge is one of them," said an official, adding that work of Byculla, Tilak Bridge (Dadar) and Ghatkopar ROB also started.

About 50 per cent work complete

As of now, approximately 50 per cent of the construction work for the Cable Stayed Road Over Bridge at Reay Road has been completed. Officials from MahaRail have confirmed that all foundation work has been finalised, and the focus has shifted to the girder launching and superstructure stages. With an estimated length of 385 metres and boasting six lanes, the new bridge is poised to alleviate the traffic congestion that plagues Mumbai's roadways.

"Construction on the Cable Stayed ROB commenced on February 14, 2022, and the project is progressing at an impressive pace. The innovative construction approach adopted by MRIDC involves building a new Cable Stayed Bridge adjacent to the existing Heritage structure, subsequently demolishing the old bridge. This strategy minimizes disruptions to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the construction phase," said an official.

"One of the standout features of the Reay Road ROB is its ability to facilitate traffic movement undisturbed through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai Road. Furthermore, the new bridge adheres to IRC standards, maintaining the required vertical clearance for vehicles and Goods Trains passing under the Eastern freeway and MBPT Railway line in same location simultaneously. In addition to its practical benefits, the Cable Stayed Road Over Bridge is set to enhance Mumbai's aesthetic appeal. Architectural LED lighting has been intricately designed to adorn the bridge, while a Bridge Health Monitoring System has been incorporated to bolster safety measures," the official added.

The project's estimated cost of Rs 145 crore underscores the city's commitment to improving its infrastructure for the benefit of its residents. With foundation work completed and significant progress in sight, MahaRail aims to deliver the Reay Road Cable Stayed Road Over Bridge as a symbol of modernity and functionality, while preserving the charm of Mumbai's heritage.