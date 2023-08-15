Indore: Euphoria Among Citizens To Celebrate Independence Day

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is huge euphoria among citizen’s to celebrate the Independence Day on Tuesday. The joy of celebration began from Monday in the district, when thousands of people took out Tiranga Rally in the district at different places. The flagship event of the district will be held at RAPTC Ground, Mahesh Guard Line on Tuesday morning. Here, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat will hoist the National Flag and take the salute of the parade. For the first time, the members of Ladli Behna Sena will also participate in the parade. This will be the centre of attraction. Colourful cultural programmes will also be presented there.

In the main event, 15 contingents from different departments will participate in the parade, including Border Security Force (BSF), RAPTC, 1st Corps, 15th Corps, District Police Force (Male), District Police Force (Female), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC (Female), Bharat Scouts and Guides, RI Group, The Red Cross, Shaurya Dal and Ladli Behna Sena team. The parade will be led by IPS officer Abhishek Ranjan. He will be followed by TOIC Gajendra Singh Nigwal. Bands will also be the centre of attraction at the function. During the programme, students of Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School, Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School Number-one, Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School Number-two and Neela Akash Higher Secondary School will present colourful cultural programmes based on patriotism and folk songs. Officers and employees who have done excellent work during the year will also be rewarded at the function. Freedom fighters will also be honoured at the programme.