Indore: DAVV Makes 3 Changes In CUET Counselling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Have you registered for common university entrance test (CUET) counselling for admission to teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya? If yes, here are the changes made in the counselling process by the university you should be aware of.

First, the bank draft of Rs 10,000 is not required at the time of counselling this year. Admitted students will be asked to submit the full first semester fee within three days.

Second, all cancellations of admitted students during counselling process will be executed from a single window. Earlier, the cancellations were done at departmental level. This provision of cancellation at department level will only be available after the counselling process is over.

Third, the transfer from one course/department to another course/department during counselling will also be executed from one single window.

