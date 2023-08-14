 Indore: BSNL Pensioners Welfare Association Conducts One Day Camp To Resolve Issues
All India BSNL Pensioner Welfare Association.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Indore: BSNL Pensioners Welfare Association Conducts One Day Camp To Resolve Issues | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India BSNL Pensioner Welfare Association conducted a one day camp focused over the problems of pensioners who finds difficult in making the life certificates.

The help in the services include those from obtaining or updating life certificates to get the KYP forms. The camp for all the pensioners including those of post office and bank magistrate who are located in the city.

“I understand the problems of pensioners where sometimes the finger prints might get blurred with age, eye machine also does not help in recognizing as the eye weakens creating a hindrance for enlisting a life certificate.

Hence as for providing a helping hand to them the doors of the department are always open.” Said, Hargovind Dhakad, controller of Communications Accounts, Bhopal. In order to get their living certificates get updated, one must bring along Leaving Certificate, pensioners ID, and KYC.    

In this camp, Hargovind Singh Dhakad ji, (CCA), Chetram Meena ji (Jr.CCA) and Indore based CCA officers, Mr. Biju AAO, Rajendra Jain Accountant, Madam Pooja Rathore, A.O., came from Bhopal. And the whole staff was very cooperative!

All India BSNL Pensioners Welfare Association President KB Barore, Secretary Bhagat Singh Hada, Organization Secretary B.A. Alwaris not only participated in the camp but also apprised the officers about the problems of the pensioners, helped the pensioners in various paperwork, and the officials from Bhopal and the CCA staff of Indore from the beginning to the end of the camp  gave a lot of support

