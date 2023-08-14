Indore: Appeal For Organ Donation From Christian Community

Appeal For Organ Donation From Christian Community | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “About 1,12,000 people are on the national waiting list for vital organs to get a new lease of life and the number is increasing in every 10 minutes. Shockingly, over 20 people are dying every day while waiting to get donated organs,” the dean of MGM Medical College and ex-officio, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He was addressing the people of Christian community during the Sunday mass at Red Church on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, on Sunday.

Dr Dixit also highlighted the misconceptions related to organ donation like organ donors will be handicapped in the next life.

“Donated organs are given free of cost to the needy based on the waiting list. One person can donate life to 8 needy people by organ donation,” the Dean said.

He also emphasized the teachings of Jesus Christ who taught us to love each other and take care of each other.

“Jesus gave up his body to save mankind. I also pay tribute to Bishop Jacob Muricken and several priests in Kerala who donated their kidneys to give a new lease of life to the needy,” he said.

Bishop Chacko exhorted everyone to take the pledge of organ donation. He said that it is very useful to save the lives of others instead of wasting them after death.

Addressing the programme, Father Bishop said that the way we donate food and clothes, in the same way, a third donation should also be organ donation.

Over 450 community members participated in the programme.