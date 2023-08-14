Bhopal: Minor Girl Raped On Pretext Of Marriage, Accused Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police station staff have arrested a man who allegedly raped a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her, police said on Sunday.

According to investigating officer Kalpana, 16-year-old survivor is a student of Class 11. She formed friendship with Abhishek Chakre used to reside in her colony.

After friendship, Chakre once called her outside her house in October 2022, and took her to a deserted location in Idgah hills, where he allegedly outraged her modesty.

When the girl protested, Chakre promised to marry her and committed the same act on multiple occasions. When she was counselled by her mother on Saturday, she narrated her tale of woes to her.

The girl’s parents then approached Shahjahanabad police who registered a complaint against the accused and arrested him.