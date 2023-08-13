Bhopal: AIIMS Strives To Put Emphasis On Eye Care Of Children

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) put emphasis on the eye care of children, who constitute 30 percent of the total population, on the first foundation day of the Ophthalmology department of the institute on Sunday. Ophthalmologists from various prestigious institutes of the country were present during the programme organised on this occasion.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh appreciated the various efforts being made by the Department of Ophthalmology for the welfare of the society. “There is a need to accelerate these efforts further. More eye care camps need to be organised especially for children who constitute 30% of our population,” he said.

'Need to study the effect of environment, nutrition, lifestyle'

He further added, “Along with this, it will also have to be studied what effect does the environment; nutrition and lifestyle have on the eyes. We have to set new standards in the field of education, so that the students here can go out and provide better services in any adverse situation.”

A National CME on cataract, glaucoma and cornea was also conducted, where senior specialists from PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS New Delhi and leading eye-care centres across the state of Madhya Pradesh delivered lectures on various aspects. The CME focussed on discussions with regards to the above disease entities.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)