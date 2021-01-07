Raigad: Govt school teacher booked for raping minor student

A case has been registered against a government school teacher at Mangaon in Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly raping a minor girl student, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Madan Wankhede, was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

"The accused raped the minor victim, who studied in his school, on multiple occasions since 2016. He used to threaten the girl that if she told about it to anyone, he would fail her in the exam and that her mother, who works in the same school, would also lose her job," an official of Mangaon police station said.

However, the girl mustered courage and finally told her ordeal to her mother recently, following which a complaint was lodged.

Investigation into the case is on.