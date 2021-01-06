Indore: Woman raped on pretext of hubby treatment

Indore: A married woman was raped by a person in the name of her husband’s treatment of paralysis in Dwarkapuri police station jurisdiction. The woman alleged that the accused took her to a place and offered her soft drink spiked with intoxicants… after which he sexually exploited her.

According to the police, the victim’s husband is paralytic and she had contacted the accused named Kapali for his treatment a few days ago. She stated in her complaint that the accused told her to perform some rituals in a room for his betterment. After that he took her to a place and raped her.

The woman tried to object but he had threatened that her husband’s condition would deteriorate further if she revealed his misdeeds to anyone. The woman didn’t reveal the matter to anyone for a few days. She, later, reached Dwarkapuri police station on Tuesday night and lodged a complaint against the accused. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.