Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, in collaboration with the South Asian Liver Institute, has claimed "remarkable success in the first ever early recovery programme (ERP) in Mumbai." This program marks a significant milestone in medical innovation, offering hope to patients while addressing the financial strain involved in liver transplants. Furthermore, this surgery between spouses proves the profound impact of each other’s support, showcasing how acts of love transcend boundaries to save lives.. Professor Dr Tom Cherian, director of the transplant program at Wockhardt hospitals Mumbai Central, has a personal experience of over 700 Liver transplants, of which 400 odd were completed in London, UK.

He worked in Kings College Hospital, London and Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, for over 15 years before starting transplant programs in India. Elaborating on the program, Dr Cherian remarked, “Sending a liver transplant patient home on day seven and a donor on day six is no joke. Careful and meticulous planning is essential to achieving such success rates.

Such innovations are a marker of high quality in medical care because without excellence in all aspects of surgery, intensive care, and preparation, such discharges are not possible.” Speaking on the exceptional speed of patient recovery, surpassing industry norms, Dr Virendra Chauhan, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, commented, “As pioneers in healthcare, we are immensely proud to launch Mumbai's;s first-ever ERP for liver transplant patients. By introducing this ground-breaking initiative, we are revolutionizing patient recovery in our city and setting a new standard for excellence in medical treatment."

Dr Cherian said "Several technical aspects contributed to making this achievement possible. “Firstly, meticulous surgery employing advanced techniques significantly reduced blood loss during operations, thereby eliminating the necessity for blood transfusions. Secondly, pre-operative optimization of patients, including instruction in skills such as spirometry, has facilitated faster recovery in the post-operative phase. Thirdly, the utilization of a sophisticated drainage system for the new liver graft ensures optimal functionality from the outset. Lastly, the adoption of up-to-date techniques in critical care, particularly in enhancing recovery in the ICU, has enabled patients to be discharged within one week.”