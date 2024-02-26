Surat Mother Saves 12-Year-Old Son By Donating Part Of Liver In Timely Transplant

L to R Family: Patient with Dr Lalit Verma |

Mumbai: A mother from Surat, selflessly donated a portion of her liver to her 12-year-old son who was suffering from severe acute liver failure. Dr. Lalit Verma, Dr. Gaurav Chaubal, and the liver transplant team successfully conducted an intricate 12-hour transplant surgery to save the child's life. The child has now been discharged from the hospital and is gearing up to return to school as he did before.

Diagnosis

Master Divyam Patel was doing well until he developed a high fever and began vomiting. He received outpatient care with supportive treatment and oral antibiotics in Surat. However, after 5 days, he had altered consciousness and was admitted to a tertiary care hospital on 27/12/ 23 in altered consciousness. Due to liver failure indicated by abnormal liver function tests, he required an urgent transplant. Subsequently, he was transferred to Global Hospitals in Parel Mumbai for further treatment.

Care and treatment

Dr Lalit Verma, Sr Consultant - Pediatric Liver Transplant Program Global Hospitals said, “With continuous higher requirement of ventilator support and risk of internal bleeding decision was made to perform a liver transplant on super urgent basis. He was having severe acute liver failure secondary to the Hepatitis A virus. Approximately 99 % of patients who contract Hepatitis A infection recover without hospitalization. However, 0.5 to 1 % of patients may require ICU care and some may need to undergo liver transplant with worsening of liver function (jaundice, bleeding, multi-organ failure). His mother with the same blood group came forward to donate a part of her liver. The required test was performed in a record time.

Surgery

Dr Gaurav Chaubal - Director of Liver, Pancreas, Intestine Transplant & HPB Surgery led a team to perform a 12-hour surgery. & got discharged 12 days after surgery. Divyam miraculously responded to the treatment and recovered in 12 days post-surgery

“After the successful transplant, Divyam has shown remarkable progress and a strong desire to return to normalcy. His appetite and overall activity have significantly improved. His eagerness to resume school reflects not only his determination but his innate resilience,” said Dr Chaubal.

Life-saving liver transplant

Global Hospital is proud to have successfully performed a life-saving liver transplant for this child. This extraordinary achievement exemplifies our steadfast determination to push the boundaries of medical expertise and technology to offer hope and healing to those in need. At Global Hospital, every patient's life is valuable, and we will go above and beyond to deliver the best possible care. This momentous feat serves as a testimony to our mission of providing accessible, high-quality healthcare while continuously striving for excellence in medical innovation. We are proud not only of the success of this particular case but also of all the lives we impact through our tireless pursuit of better health outcomes for everyone we serve,” said Dr Vivek Talaulikar, COO, IHH Healthcare India

Mother's words on saving her child from health struggle

“As a mother, witnessing my son's struggle with liver failure was heartbreaking. The fear of losing him consumed me until Global Hospital stepped in and gave us hope through a life-saving liver transplant. Their team of dedicated medical professionals worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the procedure. I am forever grateful for their expertise and commitment. Witnessing the transformation in my son post-transplant has been nothing short of miraculous. He can now eat well and has resumed his daily routine. He will soon be meeting his friends as he intends to join the school in some days. We have realized the importance of organ donation and will advocate for raising awareness about this critical issue,” concluded Mrunalini Patel.