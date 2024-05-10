 Central Railway To Run 2 Pairs Of Summer Special Trains Between Mumbai & Baleshwar To Meet Travel Demand
In response to the passenger requirement for additional trains during the summer season, Central Railway has decided to run 2 summer special train services between Mumbai & Baleshwar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In response to the passenger requirement for additional trains during the summer season, Central Railway has decided to run 2 summer special train services between Mumbai & Baleshwar to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details of the trains are as under:

*CSMT- Baleshwar superfast specials*

01055 Superfast Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.05 hrs on 18.05.2024 (Saturday) and arrive Baleshwar at 19.15 hrs next day.

01056 Superfast Special will depart Baleshwar at 09.30 hrs on 20.05.2024 (Monday) and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 22.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusawal, Malkapur, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, Sakti, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur

Composition: One AC-First, One AC-First cum AC-2Tier, Four AC-3Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans (22 ICF Coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for special Train No 01055 on special charges will open on 11.5.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

article-image

Passengers are requested to avail these summer special train services.

