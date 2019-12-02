Mumbai crime watch: Five bizarre cases today

Coaching class tutor arrested for harassing 15-year-old student in Charkop

Mithil Dave, a 36-year-old coaching classes tutor has been arrested for harassing a 15-year-old girl from the classes.

The girl approached her parents about the tutor after Dave repeatedly made her uncomfortable in class. According to the girl, Dave would constantly stare at her in class and gift her wrist bands and pens even forcibly.

The girls’ parents registered a complaint at the Charkop police station. The police have booked him under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of IPC and Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Man who slapped his girlfriend to death in Mankhurd is now in police custody

A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by her boyfriend.

The accused slapped the woman at Mankhurd railway station after he saw her chatting with someone near the station’s public washroom. The woman fell unconscious as soon as the accused hit her. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A senior officer from Mankhurd police station said that were waiting for the post-mortem report to arrive to take the case forward. The accused is in police custody.

60-year-old arrested for raping minor confesses to crime

60-year-old man arrested for repeatedly raping a minor and video-recording the crime.

Identified as Afzal Qureshi, the accused accepted to luring the minor girl who used to beg with her mother for a living, by offering her food and allow her to play video games for free in his video parlour before raping her inside the parlour. The man said that he had already raped the minor twice and was planning to do it again.

The accused had run away to Uttarakhand to avoid arrest but after some time, the police was successful in getting hold of him.

Private fitness tutor arrested for sexually abusing and blackmailing a client in South Mumbai

A private fitness tutor arrested by police for repeatedly sexually abusing and blackmailing one of his clients in South Mumbai.

According to a leading paper, the accused took the client in a room falsely claiming to have a private conversation and forcibly kissed her. The accused also clicked pictures of him forcing himself on the victim.

The man later used the picture to blackmail the victim into paying him Rs 10 lakhs. He threatened the victim saying he would share the pictures online and sexually abused her for over a year.

The accused has been arrested by the Cuffe Parade police.

Mumbai: Window grille worker convicted of murder and robbery with intent to harm or kill after six years

A Mumbai sessions’ court convicted a window grille worker for murdering an advertising professional in his home before running away with his wallet, cellphone and other valuables.

The convict had committed the crime on October 15, 2013, when the victim had hired the convict to repair his windows. The convict hat hit the victim with a sharp object used for repairing windows.

The court sentenced the convict under the IPC sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery with an attempt to cause death or hurt), the court also issued a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.