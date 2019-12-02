No country for females: 1 arrested in rape and murder of 6-year-old in Tonk, Rajasthan

One person has been arrested in the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Tonk, Rajasthan. The man arrested has been identified as Mahendra Meena, alias Dholia.

The accused, reportedly abducted the girl, raped and murdered her. She was missing since the conclusion of a sports meet in her school on Saturday. The girl's body was found, raped and strangulated with the belt of her school uniform, in a field under some bushes.

According to sources, Mahendra Meena was a local truck driver. The incident took place Khedli village of Aligarh tehsil.