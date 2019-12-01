India

No country for females: 6-year-old raped and murdered in Tonk, Rajasthan

By FPJ Web Desk

A 6-year-old girl has been raped and murdered in Tonk, Rajasthan. She was missing since the conclusion of a sports meet in her school on Saturday. The girl's body was found, raped and strangulated with the belt of her school uniform, in a field under some bushes. The incident took place Khedli village of Aligarh tehsil.

A medical board has been formed to perform post mortem and the police is investigating further.

(More details to follow)

Police carrying out investigations
Police gathered in the village
