No country for females: 6-year-old raped and murdered in Tonk, Rajasthan

A 6-year-old girl has been raped and murdered in Tonk, Rajasthan. She was missing since the conclusion of a sports meet in her school on Saturday. The girl's body was found, raped and strangulated with the belt of her school uniform, in a field under some bushes. The incident took place Khedli village of Aligarh tehsil.
A medical board has been formed to perform post mortem and the police is investigating further.
(More details to follow)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)