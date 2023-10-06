Mumbai Crime: Police Arrest Woman, Her Friend For Cruel Torture & Attempted Murder Of Minor

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Woman, Her Friend For Cruel Torture & Attempted Murder Of Minor | Representative Image

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light involving the brutal torture of a five-year-old boy by his own mother and her friend, leaving burn marks all over his body. The child is currently undergoing treatment at Wadia Hospital, and his condition is critical.

Upon registering a case for assault and attempted murder, the Dahisar police swiftly arrested the mother, Nilam Vinod Dhadve, and her friend, Akshay Kamlakar Gawad.

The Tragic Tale:

Nilam, who works as a maid, resides in room number five of Koknipada, Jai Bhawani Society in Dahisar, with her five-year-old son, Aarav, and her friend, Akshay. She was married to Vinod Vishnu Dhadve in 2017. After their marriage, they lived together with her husband in the Lanja area of Ratnagiri. However, their relationship soured, leading to continuous family disputes from 2019 onwards. Exhausted by the constant fights, Vinod and Nilam decided to divorce and separate. At that time, she left her husband and child and moved to Mumbai.

Minor's condition was serious

Vinod's mother was taking care of Aarav since then. But she brought Aarav with her to Mumbai on June 10, 2023, alleging that her mother-in-law was not taking care of Aarav properly. Aarav was living with her since then. On September 28, a relative called Vinod and said that Aarav's condition is serious and he is undergoing treatment at Wadia Hospital in Parel. So Vinod came to Mumbai with his mother.

Vinod then lodged a complaint with the Dahisar police against his wife Nilam and her friend Akshay of continuously beating Aarav with the intention of killing him. Two days after this complaint, the police registered a case under sections 307, 324, 325, 323, 34 of the IPC Act and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act against both of them.