Mumbai: Woman tortures, disrobes minor maid for not completing work on time; arrested

The Versova police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly disrobing and torturing her minor domestic help for not completing work on time.

According to reports from The Indian Express, the girl told the police that she was assaulted by the accused - who claims to be a struggling actor- on several occasions after she claimed that the girl didn't work properly.

The minor girl did not complain about the assaults till recently when the accused assaulted her and forced her to unclothe herself before taking videos, pictures.

According to the report, police claimed that although the woman was aware of the girl being a minor, she was still appointed as domestic help.

The victim was assaulted with a sandal and sustained injuries on her head following which she went to a hospital for treatment.

After her sister noticed the injuries and inquired about them she narrated her ordeal. The sister along with the victim then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police then registered an FIR under Sections 326 (assault), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:15 AM IST