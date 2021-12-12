Any person with active IRF participation will face charges under UAPA: Maharashtra ATS

In view of the Centre extending ban on Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik by five more years, the Maharashtra ATS on Saturday said any person actively associated with this organisation will be charged with the stringent anti-terror law.

In an advertisement issued in a newspaper, the ATS said that participating in activities of IRF, collecting donations or becoming its member will be charged with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Whoever has a membership of IRF, participates in rallies, collects or gives donations or helps to propagate the purpose of the organisation, that person will be liable for prosecution under sections of UAPA, it said.

The Central government had extended the ban on IRF by five years in November this year.

The IRF was first declared an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) by the central government on November 17, 2016.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:04 AM IST