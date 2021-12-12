Thane: Several vehicles damaged in Naupada wall collapse

Seven motorbikes and four cars were damaged when a nearly 55-feet-high compound wall collapsed on the parking space near Malhar Cinema in Thane’s Naupada on Saturday morning.

No casualties were reported. Among the damaged vehicles were four Honda Activa bikes, a Kawasaki Z650 motorbike and a Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike.

A Qualis, two Maruti WagonR cars, and a Maruti Alto-800 were also damaged. A two and a fourwheeler belonging to a local resident Praveen Mayekar were damaged in the collapse. Another local resident Sameer Potdar had fitted an expensive silencer on his Kawasaki motorbike on Friday and he was distraught by the damage to his bike.

According to the Naupada police, construction work was underway at the site of a local developer on the other side of the wall and the load of construction machinery on the compound wall led to the collapse.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:54 AM IST