 Navi Mumbai: 5-Days-Old Child Found Abandoned In Ghansoli; Probe On
Navi Mumbai: 5-Days-Old Child Found Abandoned In Ghansoli; Probe On

According to police, the child was abandoned around 4 a.m. on Friday between the premises of Laxmi Hospital and One Life Fitness Hub in Ghansoli.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane police registered a case against an unidentified man who allegedly dumped a five-day-old girl child in Ghansoli in the early hours of Friday. The child was abandoned in a bag, said police.

Abandoned child's cries heard by passersby

This child was noticed when people heard the crying sound of the child and accordingly informed the police. The police took the child to a hospital for a medical check-up and later shifted to the Child Care Centre in Nerul. The child is now doing well.

The police managed to get CCTV footage of the building premises and found that an unidentified man came with a bag and put it on a rack and left the place. The man had put a mask on his face.

Case registered against unidentified man

A senior police official from Koparkhairane police station said that a case has been registered against the man under section 317 and started an investigation. However, no one has been arrested so far.

“We are checking with hospitals to get details of the newborn baby. We will also take help from Asha workers if required as they are in touch with mothers of newly born babies,” said the official.

