Navi Mumbai: Baby dumped behind Turbhe toilet dies

Navi Mumbai: The Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against an unidentified person for abandoning a newborn girl behind a public toilet in the Turbhe Store area of Navi Mumbai. The baby was noticed by passersby who informed the police. The baby was taken to a civic hospital in Vashi where she was declared brought dead.

According to the police, they received a call regarding the abandoned newborn around 11.15am on October 25. Police beat marshal Nitin Katke reached the spot and found the baby lying in a pile of garbage behind the public toilet.

“The toilet is located on KKR Road in the Turbhe Store slums, where people dump their waste. Katke checked the baby that was wrapped in a cloth and found it was a girl,” said an official from Turbhe MIDC police station.

The official added that she was immediately taken to NMMC Hospital in Vashi. Doctors said she was two to three days old. The Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against an unidentified person under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code and started investigations.

“We are checking CCTV footage and also checking with hospitals about babies born in the last week to identify the parents,” said the official.