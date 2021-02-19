Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh praises Pune cop for rescuing baby dumped in garbage

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday applauded a Pune police officer for rescuing a baby dumped in a garbage pile in the city's Katraj Ghat area.

Assistant Police Inspector Madhura Korane from Bharati University police station in Pune rescued the day-old baby and brought it to the hospital.

Korane was appreciated and applauded for her prompt action by netizens as well.

Taking to Twitter, Anil Deshmukh wrote, "I, as head of the police family, feel proud of API Madhura Korane from Bharati Uni. police station who took a 1-day-old baby dumped in the garbage to the hospital & saved her life. I can't thank her enough for all that she has done to save the child’s life (sic)."