No pressure on police in Tik Tok star's death probe: Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Despite BJP’s demand for the removal of Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod in connection with the Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan’s death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said the police investigation will be done as per the prescribed norms. He further clarified that there is no pressure on police and the Pune police probe is on the right path. The truth will come out after the probe.

Deshmukh, who was today discharged after recovering from COVID 19, said the allegations made by the opposition parties are baseless. "The state government will take a decision on the basis of the probe result. Fair and proper investigation will be conducted," he added.