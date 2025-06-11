Mumbai Crime News: Sex Racket Busted Near Sai Dham Temple; Eight Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Representative Image

Mumbai: Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with a sex trafficking racket operating within 100 metres of the Sai Dham Temple, in violation of proximity laws. The accused were allegedly coercing ten women into sex work for personal profit.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Soni Ganesh Sharma, Rinji Nima Sherpa, Krishna Bilat Bhuiyan, Vikram Rajni Bhuiyan, Arun Damodar Yadav, Mahesha H. Shivanna, Pappu Kumar Sarju Yadav, and Amit Kumar Kanhiya Yadav.

According to the police, the investigation also revealed that 14 customers were involved in encouraging or facilitating the prostitution of these women.

During the rescue operation, authorities seized 2.04 grams of narcotic substances worth approximately ₹10,000, allegedly meant for transport and sale. Additionally, ₹82,300 in cash was recovered from the premises.

A case has been registered at the Malabar Hill Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.