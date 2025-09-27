Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The MIDC police have booked the chief financial officer of Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt Ltd for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.18 crore. Pankaj Gupta, 48, allegedly siphoned off the amount using the company’s HDFC Bank credit card and current account ATM card.

About The Case

As per the FIR, Marcellus Investment Managers is an investment firm at MIDC, Andheri East, and employs 100 staff members. Gupta, a resident of Kandivali East, was its CFO since 2022 and was handling all financial matters. The objectionable transactions were noticed between December 2024 and July this year.

When the company inquired, Gupta allegedly confessed to transferring funds to his Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank personal accounts. The firm asked him to provide a written admission on stamp paper, after which he allegedly threatened to harm him- self because action was being taken against him.

On behalf of the company, Parilmal Deuskar, 47, a legal consultant, filed a complaint at the MIDC police station, following which the case was registered.

