 Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore

Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore

The MIDC police have booked the chief financial officer of Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt Ltd for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.18 crore. Pankaj Gupta, 48, allegedly siphoned off the amount using the company’s HDFC Bank credit card and current account ATM card.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The MIDC police have booked the chief financial officer of Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt Ltd for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.18 crore. Pankaj Gupta, 48, allegedly siphoned off the amount using the company’s HDFC Bank credit card and current account ATM card.

About The Case

As per the FIR, Marcellus Investment Managers is an investment firm at MIDC, Andheri East, and employs 100 staff members. Gupta, a resident of Kandivali East, was its CFO since 2022 and was handling all financial matters. The objectionable transactions were noticed between December 2024 and July this year.

Read Also
Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Attacks Sakinaka Police Personnel With Knife; 2 Injured
article-image

When the company inquired, Gupta allegedly confessed to transferring funds to his Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank personal accounts. The firm asked him to provide a written admission on stamp paper, after which he allegedly threatened to harm him- self because action was being taken against him.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
Tibetan Activists Protest Outside UN Headquarters In New York, Demand Global Support For Independence
Tibetan Activists Protest Outside UN Headquarters In New York, Demand Global Support For Independence
BRICS Must Counter Global Trade Attacks On Group: Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar
BRICS Must Counter Global Trade Attacks On Group: Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar
Allahabad HC Orders UPPSC To Conduct CSES Mains On Schedule, Warns Against Last-Minute Changes
Allahabad HC Orders UPPSC To Conduct CSES Mains On Schedule, Warns Against Last-Minute Changes

On behalf of the company, Parilmal Deuskar, 47, a legal consultant, filed a complaint at the MIDC police station, following which the case was registered.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On September 28

Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On September 28

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore

Mumbai Crime News: Police Book Investment Firm's CFO For Allegedly Embezzling ₹1.18 Crore

Maharashtra: Raigad Police Probe Reveals Family Ties In ₹350 Crore Illegal Online Gaming & Betting...

Maharashtra: Raigad Police Probe Reveals Family Ties In ₹350 Crore Illegal Online Gaming & Betting...

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Attacks Sakinaka Police Personnel With Knife; 2 Injured

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Attacks Sakinaka Police Personnel With Knife; 2 Injured