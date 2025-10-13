Mumbai Crime News : 48-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Brothers After Neighbourhood Dispute In Worli | File Pic (Representative Image)

A shocking incident has come to light from Worli, where a 48-year-old man was beaten to death by two brothers following a minor dispute between neighbours. The deceased has been identified as Hussain Mohammad Umar Shaikh, while the accused have been named as Yogesh Dheever (43) and Sameer Dheever (40).

Dispute Turns Fatal

According to the Worli Police, the incident occurred on the evening of October 10. Earlier that morning, Hussain had allegedly assaulted Yogesh’s daughter, which enraged the brothers. Later that evening, in a fit of anger, they confronted Hussain and attacked him.

Accused and Victim Were Neighbours

Hussain lived in BDD Chawl No. 15 in Worli and worked as a mixer-grinder repairman. The accused, Yogesh, is employed as a ward boy at a reputed hospital, while his brother Sameer resides nearby in Chawl No. 14.

Assault and Death

The argument between the two sides quickly escalated into a violent altercation. Both brothers severely assaulted Hussain, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness. His brother, Hasan Shaikh, along with neighbours, rushed him to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police Action

Based on a complaint filed by Hasan Shaikh, the Worli Police registered an FIR under sections 103(1), 115(2), 117(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police arrested both accused — Yogesh and Sameer Dheever and produced them before the court, which remanded them to police custody till October 14.

Preliminary Findings

A senior police officer from Worli Police Station stated that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute. Preliminary investigations suggest that the assault was triggered by sudden provocation, and further investigation is underway.