 Mumbai Crime News : 48-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Brothers After Neighbourhood Dispute In Worli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime News : 48-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Brothers After Neighbourhood Dispute In Worli

Mumbai Crime News : 48-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Brothers After Neighbourhood Dispute In Worli

According to the Worli Police, the incident occurred on the evening of October 10. Earlier that morning, Hussain had allegedly assaulted Yogesh’s daughter, which enraged the brothers. Later that evening, in a fit of anger, they confronted Hussain and attacked him.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News : 48-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Brothers After Neighbourhood Dispute In Worli | File Pic (Representative Image)

A shocking incident has come to light from Worli, where a 48-year-old man was beaten to death by two brothers following a minor dispute between neighbours. The deceased has been identified as Hussain Mohammad Umar Shaikh, while the accused have been named as Yogesh Dheever (43) and Sameer Dheever (40).

Dispute Turns Fatal

According to the Worli Police, the incident occurred on the evening of October 10. Earlier that morning, Hussain had allegedly assaulted Yogesh’s daughter, which enraged the brothers. Later that evening, in a fit of anger, they confronted Hussain and attacked him.

Accused and Victim Were Neighbours

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad
Mumbai News: Crime Branch Busts 5 Fake Call Centers, 31 Arrested In Cyber Fraud Crackdown
Mumbai News: Crime Branch Busts 5 Fake Call Centers, 31 Arrested In Cyber Fraud Crackdown
Mumbai News: Central Railway Employee Loses ₹4.15 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Scam
Mumbai News: Central Railway Employee Loses ₹4.15 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Scam
Western Railway Implements Festive Season Crowd Management Measures Across Major Stations; Check Details
Western Railway Implements Festive Season Crowd Management Measures Across Major Stations; Check Details

Hussain lived in BDD Chawl No. 15 in Worli and worked as a mixer-grinder repairman. The accused, Yogesh, is employed as a ward boy at a reputed hospital, while his brother Sameer resides nearby in Chawl No. 14.

Assault and Death

The argument between the two sides quickly escalated into a violent altercation. Both brothers severely assaulted Hussain, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness. His brother, Hasan Shaikh, along with neighbours, rushed him to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Read Also
Diwali Long Weekend: Escape Away From Mumbai's Chaos To These 5 Serene Places Amidst Nature;...
article-image

Police Action

Based on a complaint filed by Hasan Shaikh, the Worli Police registered an FIR under sections 103(1), 115(2), 117(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police arrested both accused — Yogesh and Sameer Dheever and produced them before the court, which remanded them to police custody till October 14.

Preliminary Findings

A senior police officer from Worli Police Station stated that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute. Preliminary investigations suggest that the assault was triggered by sudden provocation, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Busts 5 Fake Call Centers, 31 Arrested In Cyber Fraud Crackdown

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Busts 5 Fake Call Centers, 31 Arrested In Cyber Fraud Crackdown

Mumbai News: Central Railway Employee Loses ₹4.15 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Scam

Mumbai News: Central Railway Employee Loses ₹4.15 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Scam

Western Railway Implements Festive Season Crowd Management Measures Across Major Stations; Check...

Western Railway Implements Festive Season Crowd Management Measures Across Major Stations; Check...

Mumbai: Jains Donate ₹1.38 Crore To 141 Flood-Hit Gaushalas Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: Jains Donate ₹1.38 Crore To 141 Flood-Hit Gaushalas Across Maharashtra