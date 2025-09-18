Mumbai Crime: Man Killed At Ghatkopar Railway Station After Being Hit By Excavator, Driver Flees

Man Killed At Ghatkopar Railway Station After Being Hit By Excavator, Driver Flees | Representational Image

Mumbai: An unidentified man, around 35-year-old, was found dead at Ghatkopar railway station on Thursday. The man had been sleeping near the staircase at night. Investigations revealed that a driver operating an excavator hit the man with the vehicle and fled without taking him to a hospital.

The victim, who remains unidentified, died of head injuries. The police registered a case against the excavator driver under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday.

Eyewitness Account and Police Statement

Sambhaji Yadav, senior police inspector, Kurla railway police station, stated, “An eyewitness told us that the excavator hit the man and then the driver ran away to Bhandup West, where he resides. He shared the incident with his wife, whose statement has also been recorded. After parking the excavator, he fled from the house and kept his mobile phone switched off. We are searching for the accused.”

Incident Details

According to the Kurla railway police, the incident occurred around midnight on Thursday. The deceased was sleeping near the staircase at the old ticket booking office on the east side of Ghatkopar railway station. The old office had been demolished, and construction of a new office was underway.

An excavator was present at the site. Around midnight, the driver arrived to remove the excavator as he intended to take it to Bhandup. He did not notice the man and only realised he had hit someone after hearing a sound. Upon seeing the man, he panicked and fled the scene without providing any medical assistance or informing the police.

Victim’s Condition and Police Response

The man sustained serious head injuries, bled profusely, and died on the spot. A passenger alerted the police, who transported the body to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East. The deceased was wearing a full-sleeve white shirt and black half pants.

Accused Identified

The excavator was later found in Bhandup. The accused has been identified as Bharat Yadav, 35, a resident of Bhandup West. The police are currently searching for him.

