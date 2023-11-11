 Mumbai Crime: Man Held For Theft, Arson Bid At ATM Kiosk In Borivali
Coincidentally, accused was caught for other reasons even before bank manager reported matter

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Held For Theft, Arson Bid At ATM Kiosk | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man from Satara was arrested for allegedly attempting theft and arson at an ATM kiosk, said the Borivali police. Coincidentally, the cops had caught Omkar Shilewant for other suspicious activities when the bank manager reached the police station to report the matter. He was shocked to see Shilewant who was caught on the CCTV camera while breaking into the Bank of Baroda's ATM at the Shimpoli Road.

On Saturday at around 4.25 am, one of the bank employees informed manager Deepak Shahakar about the crime. After reaching the scene, he scanned the CCTV footage and saw the accused carrying out the offense in the wee hours. Shahakar then went to the Borivali police station where he saw Shilewant seated.

Based on the manager's complaint, the accused was booked under sections 380 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 511 (attempted offenses) of the Indian Penal Code, informed senior Inspector Ninad Sawant.

