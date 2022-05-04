Mumbai: Man held for attempted arson at police chowky

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man, who was recently arrested for allegedly consuming ganja or cannabis, on Monday tried to set ablaze a police chowky in Mira Road. The accused has been identified as Sunny Sadanand Kadam, a Bhayandar resident.

At around 7:40 pm, Kadam sneaked into the police chowky in the Shanti Park area, and committed the arson.

At the time of offence, nobody was present in the chowky as all police personnel were on bandobast duty on the eve of festivals, Eid-ul- Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya.

However, thanks to the alertness shown by locals as they not only doused the fire but also caught hold of Kadam. After being alerted, the police personnel reached the spot and arrested him on the charge of damaging government property.

“Although his motive behind arson is yet to be ascertained, Kadam had been arrested after a hot chase on April 19 in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act related case,” stated senior inspector, Vijaysingh Bagal.

The accused was remanded to custody after he was produced before the court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Khandwa: Criminal wanted in connection with arson held in Betul

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 08:57 AM IST