Khandwa: Criminal wanted in connection with arson held in Betul

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa police nabbed Deepak alias Bunty Upadhyay, wanted in connection with recent attack, arson and vandalism at Kodia Hanuman temple area in Khandwa.

Police arrested him from Betul where he was dressed as a pandit. He was wearing a yellow kurta, red lungi and had cut his hair short. Kotwali police brought him to Khandwa on Sunday night.

TI Baljit Singh Bisen said that action was being taken to arrest him. The matter would be disclosed soon. Bisen said that more than 30 criminal cases were registered against him.

Recently, Bunty attacked a Muslim family in Kodia Hanuman temple area and vandalized the temple as well. Kotwali police have registered six FIRs against the accused within two days after he set house and auto of a Muslim family on fire. A Hindu family in the locality has complained that Bunty Upadhyay had also vandalised the temple.

The victim Muslim family also submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police demanding strict action against the accused.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:18 PM IST