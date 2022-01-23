Khandwa: No hate crime against minorities, miscreant also vandalised a temple, says Khandwa SP

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Recent incident of attack on Muslim family in the Kodia Hanuman temple area in Khandwa witnessed a new twist as now a Hindu family has also alleged that accused Deepak alias Bunty Upadhyay of vandalizing the temple.

Kotwali police has registered six FIRs against the accused Bunty in 2 days after he set house and auto of a Muslim family on a fire.

A Hindu family in the locality has complained that accused Bunty Upadhyay also vandalised the temple.

The victim Muslim family has also submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police demanding strict action against the accused.

Six cases registered

A Muslim family living in the Kodia Hanuman temple area in Khandwa was assaulted , their house was ransacked and their auto was set on fire on Friday night.

The victim's family lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station. The case took a new turn when the Hindu family also complained that Bunty Upadhyay set fire to the net tied in front of the house and burnt clothes, threatening to throw them out of the house.

After the matter came to the fore, three FIRs were registered against the accused Bunty a day after the incident. On the next day three more cases were registered against Bunty. Kotwali police station in charge Baljit Singh told that in 2 days, cases have been registered against the accused Bunty.

28 cases already filed against accused

Bisen told that Bunty Upadhyay is a habitual offender and as many as 28 cases have been filed against him so far. He was even externed by the District Magistrate once. In past two days, six new cases have been registered against the accused. Strict action will be taken against him. Here on the second day of the incident, the victim Muslim family also reached the SP office and pleaded for justice. The Muslim family, who reached the Superintendent of Police's office, said that they should be given compensation for this loss. Also, the accused should be arrested and strict action should be taken against him. Some local media painted the entire incident as a hate crime against minorities. They claimed that a Muslim family living near the Kodia Hanuman temple in Khandwa was assaulted declaring that Muslims would no longer be allowed to live here. Later, the house and auto of the Muslim family were set on fire. The vsictim Muslim family says that they have been living here for years. But Deepak alias Bunty Upadhyay, Bunty Mama and four other people of the same area had earlier assaulted an elderly person of his family. He had to be admitted to the hospital.

Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh made it clear that accused is habitual offender and not is targeting a particular community. He has also vandalised a temple recently to maintaining his influence among the people in the locality and Hindus residing in the area also against him.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:30 PM IST