Bhopal: Congress’s Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan to counter BJP’s booth outreach drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party has decided to start a campaign to counter BJP’s booth outreach programme wherein all senior BJP leaders are paying visit to booth level workers to strengthen their cadre base.

The State Congress president Kamal Nath has finalised the programme, which tentatively will be called Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan (visit every house campaign). This programme is expected to start from February 1 and continue for whole month, said Ravi Joshi, the campaign incharge.

“All senior leaders including Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and others will visit house of party workers. The programme is expected to be finalised by next week,” said Joshi.

Party sources said Kamal Nath has made a strategy to ensure that all senior leaders participate actively in this campaign and hit the streets visiting party workers and boosting their morale.

The membership campaign of the party has also been clubbed with it. Senior leaders will not only visit houses but also make new members. “Senior leaders will tell people about achievements of 15-month Kamal Nath-led Congress government besides highlighting BJP’s misrule of past 18 years,” said a senior Congress leader.

Responsibilities of senior party leaders including the areas of their visits will be fixed and these leaders will be held accountable for success or failure of the campaign.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:38 AM IST