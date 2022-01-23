Bhopal: COVID cases cross 60,000 mark in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): COVID cases crossed 60,000 marks in Madhya Pradesh with 11,274 new cases reported on Saturday, according to state health bulletin.

At present, Indore has 20,340 while Bhopal has 10, 989 active cases. Thus Indore and Bhopal districts contributed half of total COVID tally. Positivity rate increased to 13.4 per cent on Saturday.

According to report, Indore led with 3,169 cases followed by Bhopal with 2,107 cases on Saturday. Jabalpur reported 740 COVID cases and Gwalior recorded 586 cases.

Surrounding districts of state capital also reported high numbers. Vidisha reported 314 COVID cases while Sehore reported 79 cases and Raisen reported 179 cases.

Sagar reported 460 cases while Khandwa and Khargone reported 157 and 210 COVID cases respectively. Dhar reported 243 cases while Betul reported 114 cases and Barwani reported 100 cases.

Neemuch reported 105 cases while Ratlam reported 140 COVID cases. Shahdol reported 152 cases while Shivpuri reported 143 COVID cases.

Some districts, however, reported very low cases.

Cases on Jan 22, 2022

Districts - Covid cases

Shajapur - zero

Katni - zero

Mandla - 12

Panna - 15

Dindori - 16

Mandsaur - 17

Bhind - 17

Agar-Malwa - 24

Tikamgarh - 26

Burhanpur - 29

Damoh - 37

Narsingpur - 37

Singrauli - 38

Alirajpur - 40

Balaghat - 40

