Mumbai Crime: Love Triangle Suspected As 19-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Govandi

Mumbai: A shocking incident of gun violence rocked Mumbai’s Govandi area after a 19-year-old woman was brutally shot dead in broad daylight on February 10, spreading panic among local residents. The deceased has been identified as Shifa Shaikh. Police suspect that a love triangle may be the motive behind the murder.

Love Triangle Motive Suspected

According to the police, Shifa was residing with her family in Kamala Raman Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. Her father is a construction contractor. Shifa was allegedly in a relationship with a man named Nadeem, who was also reportedly involved with another woman, identified as Tabassum. Preliminary investigations suggest that the ongoing love triangle led to the fatal shooting.

The incident occurred around noon when Shifa stepped out of her house to have breakfast. She was found injured at a short distance from her residence, having been shot by an unidentified assailant. The incident caused panic in the area. Locals rushed her to the Shatabdi Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where doctors declared her brought dead. Bullet wounds were found on her neck and cheek.

Bullet Wounds on Neck, Cheek

Upon receiving information about the firing, senior police officials, Shivaji Nagar police personnel, and a crime branch team rushed to the spot. However, the exact location of the shooting and the identity of the shooter are still unclear. Statements of Shifa’s parents have been recorded, and her body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Police have seized Shifa’s mobile phone and are questioning her friends and relatives to piece together the sequence of events.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was the result of personal and internal disputes. Police have identified the accused and further investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sheikh said.

Sources have also indicated that a woman is suspected to be involved in the shooting. The search is on for Nadeem and Tabassum, who are currently absconding.

