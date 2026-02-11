Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 'My Village, Healthy Village' Campaign For Rural Healthcare Revolution

In a major step towards strengthening rural healthcare through public participation, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the ambitious “My Village, Healthy Village” campaign proposed by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major step towards strengthening rural healthcare through public participation, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the ambitious “My Village, Healthy Village” campaign proposed by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. The state-wide initiative aims to transform villages into healthy, disease-free and self-reliant units by focusing on preventive healthcare and community involvement.

Annual Implementation Plan

The campaign will be implemented across Maharashtra every year from April 1 to March 31, functioning as a people-centric health movement rather than a department-driven scheme. Its core objective is to improve health standards at the village level through coordinated efforts in sanitation, clean drinking water, nutrition, social awareness and healthy lifestyle practices.

A key focus of the scheme is disease prevention over treatment. It includes measures to reduce communicable and non-communicable diseases, improve maternal and child health, strengthen nutrition, ensure sanitation and safe water supply, manage wastewater, control lifestyle diseases and address mental health concerns. The government aims to ensure access to quality health services for rural citizens through this initiative.

Villages to be Rated and Rewarded

To ensure effective implementation, committees will be formed at the state, divisional, district, taluka and gram panchayat levels. The state-level committee will be chaired by the Health Minister and will include senior officials such as Additional Chief Secretaries, Commissioners and Directors from various departments. A separate state-level action committee will function under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary (Additional Chief Secretary), Public Health Department.

Villages will be evaluated based on parameters set by the Health Department. Those scoring over 70 per cent will be officially declared “Healthy Villages” and will be rewarded with certificates, mementos and cash prizes to encourage sustained efforts.

₹80.75 Crore Budget Allocated

The Cabinet has approved a budgetary allocation of approximately Rs 80.75 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

Officials stated that the “My Village, Healthy Village” campaign is envisioned as a mass movement involving all sections of society, and not limited to the Health Department alone. The initiative is expected to provide a new direction to Maharashtra’s rural health system and strengthen the broader vision of building a Healthy Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/