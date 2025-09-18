Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest 4 Men For Stealing Branded Garments Worth ₹13.39 Lakh From Reliance Trends Store At Kurla's Phoenix Mall

Ghatkopar Police arrest four in Reliance Trends garment theft at Phoenix Mall, Kurla | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police have arrested four individuals for allegedly stealing branded garments worth Rs 13.39 lakh from the Reliance Trends outlet at Phoenix Mall in Kurla (West), Mumbai.

Accused Identified

The accused have been identified as Altaf Abdul Gafur Shaikh, 27, a resident of Mangalore, Karnataka, Sachin Suresh Hiwale, 26, and Abhishek Pankaj Singh, 35, both from Kurla (West), and Sajid Iqbal Shaikh, 26.

Complaint by Store Manager

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by Asif Mehboob Shaikh, 37, the store manager, who has been employed at the store since August 26, 2024.

The store has a total of 44 staff members. Among them, Altaf Shaikh and Sachin Hiwale, were responsible for assisting customers with garment selection, while Abhishek Singh, was assigned at the store’s main exit to check customer bills and purchased items before they exited.

Audit Reveals Missing Stock

An internal auditor, Mustaqeem Khan, noted discrepancies during audits conducted between May and August 2024. The September 2024 audit revealed that 746 garments from seven different brands, valued at Rs4.37 lakh, were missing.

Independent Audit Findings

Following these findings, the company’s State Head, Prashant Agarwal, ordered a comprehensive and independent inventory audit on December 23, 2024, by auditor Manikprabhu Uttarwar. The audit revealed a total shortfall of 2,543 garments worth Rs13,39,019, belonging to various brands.

CCTV Evidence and Confession

CCTV footage further confirmed the involvement of the accused. After store hours, Altaf Shaikh and Sachin Hiwale were seen stuffing garments into a large blue jumbo carry bag and handing it over to a known associate. Abhishek Singh, stationed at the main gate, allowed the bag to be taken out of the store without any security check.

Formal Complaint Registered

When questioned by Head Branch Manager Wasi Hasan, all three employees confessed to the theft and revealed that the stolen items were handed over to their friend, Sajid Shaikh.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast...

Case Registered Under BNS

Following this, Store Manager Asif Shaikh filed a formal complaint with the Ghatkopar Police. A case has been registered under Sections 316(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). All four accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway, an official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/