Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast Asia | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the South Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the prime accused in a cyber slavery racket that trafficked Indian youth to Southeast Asian countries under the pretext of job offers. The accused, identified as Salman Munir Shaikh, was apprehended from Mira Road after weeks of tracking.

Complaint Sparked Investigation

The case was triggered by a complaint from an Antop Hill resident who alleged that Shaikh lured him with a lucrative job offer abroad. According to police, Shaikh had contacted the complainant via LinkedIn, offering a data entry position in a Thailand-based company with a salary of ₹70,000 per month.

Victims Paid for Fake Promises

Trusting the offer, the complainant and a friend each paid ₹30,000 for visas and tickets. On 9 February 2024, Shaikh escorted the two along with three others to Bangkok, from where—with the help of a Chinese woman—they were transported to Laos.

Trapped in Laos Call Centre

In Laos, the victims were confined to a call centre and forced to work under duress. Their captors demanded 20,000 Chinese Yuan as ransom for release. Since the complainant could not arrange the payment, Shaikh allegedly swapped him and his friend with two other Indians before letting them go.

Complaint Filed After Release

After returning to India, the complainant filed a case against Shaikh and his accomplices. Acting on intelligence, police discovered that Shaikh had changed his passport address and was hiding in Naya Nagar, Mira Road. A special team arrested him on Wednesday. Investigators suspect that Shaikh is part of a larger international trafficking and extortion network exploiting Indians seeking jobs abroad. Further probe is underway.

Case Registered in 2024

The case was registered on August 26, 2024, based on a complaint by a Mumbai resident who fell victim to the racket. According to the FIR, sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Indian Immigration Act, and the Information Technology Act were invoked.

Fake Job Offer on LinkedIn

The complainant came in contact with the accused, Salman Munir Shaikh, via LinkedIn, where Shaikh promised him a lucrative data entry job in Thailand with a salary of ₹70,000 per month. The victim and his friend paid ₹30,000 each for visa and ticket arrangements. On February 9, 2024, Shaikh took them to Bangkok, along with three others.

Trafficked from Bangkok to Laos

However, instead of securing jobs, Shaikh, with the help of a Chinese woman, transported the five men to Laos. Their passports were confiscated, and they were forced to work in a call centre operated by Chinese nationals. The victims were made to contact people worldwide via WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to commit fraud and extortion. They were not allowed to leave and were told they would only be released if they paid 20,000 Chinese Yuan as ransom.

Read Also Insights On Mumbai Redevelopment: How The New MahaRERA Consent Waiver Speeds Up Projects

Victims Swapped for New Recruits

When the complainant failed to pay, Shaikh brought in two more victims from India to replace them, following which the complainant was released and later lodged a complaint in Mumbai. Acting on confidential intelligence, police traced Shaikh to Naya Nagar, Mira Road, where he had shifted after changing his passport details.

Arrested as Main Trafficking Agent

On September 17, 2025, Shaikh was arrested and booked as the main agent involved in trafficking Indian youths into cyber slavery in Laos.