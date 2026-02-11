 Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Clandestine Gold Melting Unit In Zaveri Bazar, Seizes ₹9.22 Crore Worth Smuggled Gold; 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: DRI Busts Clandestine Gold Melting Unit In Zaveri Bazar, Seizes ₹9.22 Crore Worth Smuggled Gold; 2 Arrested

Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Clandestine Gold Melting Unit In Zaveri Bazar, Seizes ₹9.22 Crore Worth Smuggled Gold; 2 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a secret gold melting facility in Zaveri Bazar, seizing 5.8 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹9.22 crore, with investigations revealing the metal was trafficked through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport using wax capsule concealment methods.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:51 AM IST
article-image
Revenue intelligence officials crack down on an illegal gold processing setup in Mumbai’s jewellery hub | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: Under an operation codenamed “Operation Gold Meltdown”, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, busted a clandestine gold melting facility allegedly engaged in the processing of smuggled gold and seized approximately 5.8 kg of gold valued at Rs 9.22 crore in the Zaveri Bazar area. Two alleged key members of the smuggling syndicate have been arrested, officials informed on Tuesday.

Surveillance and seizure

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement and processing of smuggled gold, DRI officers mounted discreet surveillance and traced the illicit melting unit. During the operation, two individuals were intercepted, leading to the recovery of 5.8 kg of gold from their possession.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Torrent Power Q3 Profit Jumps 40% YoY To ₹855 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹6,636 Crore
Torrent Power Q3 Profit Jumps 40% YoY To ₹855 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹6,636 Crore
Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume
Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume
Mumbai News: MMRDA Floats Tender For World-Class Multi-Sport Facility At City Park In BKC
Mumbai News: MMRDA Floats Tender For World-Class Multi-Sport Facility At City Park In BKC
Eicher Motors Net Profit Declines To ₹1,369 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Up 23% YoY To ₹6,114 Crore
Eicher Motors Net Profit Declines To ₹1,369 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Up 23% YoY To ₹6,114 Crore
Read Also
DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate In Mumbai, Seizes ₹2.88 Crore Concealed In Meat...
article-image

Modus operandi revealed

“Further enquiry revealed that the seized gold had been smuggled into India in wax capsule form through CSMI Airport, Mumbai, by passengers recruited by the syndicate. A follow-up search of the linked gold melting facility resulted in the recovery of record books documenting smuggled gold transactions and sale proceeds, along with melting and casting equipment, currency notes used as tokens for illegal receipt and delivery of smuggled gold, and foreign bullion marking dies used to convert smuggled gold into foreign-marked bars,” said a DRI official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Clandestine Gold Melting Unit In Zaveri Bazar, Seizes ₹9.22 Crore Worth...
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Clandestine Gold Melting Unit In Zaveri Bazar, Seizes ₹9.22 Crore Worth...
Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume
Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume
Mumbai News: MMRDA Floats Tender For World-Class Multi-Sport Facility At City Park In BKC
Mumbai News: MMRDA Floats Tender For World-Class Multi-Sport Facility At City Park In BKC
Mumbai News: NCLT Declines To Hear HDIL Development Rights Dispute, Says Claims Fall Outside...
Mumbai News: NCLT Declines To Hear HDIL Development Rights Dispute, Says Claims Fall Outside...
Mumbai News: Bandra Residents Protest Installation Of 35 LED Hoardings On Carter Road Promenade,...
Mumbai News: Bandra Residents Protest Installation Of 35 LED Hoardings On Carter Road Promenade,...