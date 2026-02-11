Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Clandestine Gold Melting Unit In Zaveri Bazar, Seizes ₹9.22 Crore Worth Smuggled Gold; 2 Arrested

Revenue intelligence officials crack down on an illegal gold processing setup in Mumbai’s jewellery hub | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: Under an operation codenamed “Operation Gold Meltdown”, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, busted a clandestine gold melting facility allegedly engaged in the processing of smuggled gold and seized approximately 5.8 kg of gold valued at Rs 9.22 crore in the Zaveri Bazar area. Two alleged key members of the smuggling syndicate have been arrested, officials informed on Tuesday.

Surveillance and seizure

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement and processing of smuggled gold, DRI officers mounted discreet surveillance and traced the illicit melting unit. During the operation, two individuals were intercepted, leading to the recovery of 5.8 kg of gold from their possession.

Modus operandi revealed

“Further enquiry revealed that the seized gold had been smuggled into India in wax capsule form through CSMI Airport, Mumbai, by passengers recruited by the syndicate. A follow-up search of the linked gold melting facility resulted in the recovery of record books documenting smuggled gold transactions and sale proceeds, along with melting and casting equipment, currency notes used as tokens for illegal receipt and delivery of smuggled gold, and foreign bullion marking dies used to convert smuggled gold into foreign-marked bars,” said a DRI official.

