Mumbai Crime: Delivery man who spat on Manipuri woman arrested

Mumbai: Over 11 days after a scooterist had spat on a Manipuri woman near Military Camp signal in Kalina, Vakola Police have arrested a 23-year-old delivery man, Mohammad Amir Mohammad Elias, on Friday.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are investigating the matter further. On April 6, a woman hailing from the North East was spat on by Mohammad Amir, after which he sped his two-wheeled and fled from the spot.

The woman immediately approached Vakola Police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified scooterist, after which a case was registered and he was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code for committing malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (section 270) and assault or criminal force (section 352).