Mumbai Crime: Delivery man who spat on Manipuri woman arrested

Mumbai: Over 11 days after a scooterist had spat on a Manipuri woman near Military Camp signal in Kalina, Vakola Police have arrested a 23-year-old delivery man, Mohammad Amir Mohammad Elias, on Friday.
He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are investigating the matter further. On April 6, a woman hailing from the North East was spat on by Mohammad Amir, after which he sped his two-wheeled and fled from the spot.
The woman immediately approached Vakola Police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified scooterist, after which a case was registered and he was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code for committing malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (section 270) and assault or criminal force (section 352).
Suspecting it to be a racist act, police swung into action and scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area, which helped them procure the registration number of the vehicle.
Police then ran the number through the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the scooterist was identified as Mohammad Amir, delivery man, employed with a food aggregator platform. Further probe revealed that the accused was a resident of Vakola in Santacruz (E).
On Friday, Vakola Police arrested him and brought him to the police station, after which Mohammad Amir confessed that he had spat on April 6, but it was unintentional, said a senior police official.
"The accused said that he was passing by the woman, who is a native of Manipur, was walking from Hotel Geeta Vihar towards Military Camp in Kalina, where essential goods like groceries were being distributed, but he spat without any intention to hurt anyone," police said. The arrested accused was then produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)