 BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Leads Mumbai Civic Polls, Mahayuti Eyes BMC Majority
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Leads Mumbai Civic Polls, Mahayuti Eyes BMC Majority

BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Leads Mumbai Civic Polls, Mahayuti Eyes BMC Majority

Counting trends in Mumbai show BJP leading in 92 wards and Shiv Sena in 26, with the Mahayuti alliance poised to cross the majority mark of 114 in the BMC. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray’s MNS trail. Elections in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra saw 52.94% voter turnout, slightly down from 2017.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Leads Mumbai Civic Polls, Mahayuti Eyes BMC Majority | File Photo

Mumbai: The BJP and ally Shiv Sena were ahead in high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections as per trends in 210 of 227 wards, after counting of votes began Friday morning.

There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but TV channels said the BJP was leading in 92 wards in Mumbai, while Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, was ahead in 26 wards.

Going by the trends, the Mahayuti alliance is poised to cross the majority mark of 114 needed to wrest power in the BMC.

The Congress, with its ally Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has wrested power in Latur Municipal Corporation, channels reported.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh's Son Haiderali Shaikh Wins From Malad's Ward Number 34
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh's Son Haiderali Shaikh Wins From Malad's Ward Number 34
Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Inside Pictures Of RCB Women's Clubbing Night, Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil Grooves On Desi Beats
Inside Pictures Of RCB Women's Clubbing Night, Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil Grooves On Desi Beats
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Supporters Celebrate As Mahayuti Crosses Majority In BMC Elections | VIDEO
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Supporters Celebrate As Mahayuti Crosses Majority In BMC Elections | VIDEO

The counting of votes began at 10 am.

The Thackeray cousins, who reunited after two decades ahead of Thursday's poll, were behind the ruling alliance in Mumbai, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT ahead in 60 wards and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead in 9 seats.

In Thane, Shinde's stronghold, his party was leading in 18 of the 131 wards, ahead of ally BJP which was ahead in 10 wards, TV channels reported.

In Pune, the BJP has left NCP way behind. It was leading in 43 seats, followed by the Congress on 7, the NCP on 5 and the NCP (SP) on 3 seats.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP was leading in 70 seats, while the NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, was leading in 40 seats. Both the parties contested the polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad elections independently.

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections to 29 municipal corporations held on Thursday.

A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017, officials said on Friday.

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose annual budget is over Rs 74, 400 crore, elections were held after a four-year delay.

In a significant political turn of events ahead of the elections, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunited last month even as rival NCP factions forged a local alliance in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP's Tejasvee Ghosalkar Trailing From Dahisar Ward No 2; Sena UBT's...
article-image

Also Watch:

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held on January 15 after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised belt in India.

Voting took place in these municipal corporations: Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh's Son Haiderali Shaikh Wins From Malad's Ward...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh's Son Haiderali Shaikh Wins From Malad's Ward...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Supporters Celebrate As Mahayuti Crosses Majority In BMC Elections |...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Supporters Celebrate As Mahayuti Crosses Majority In BMC Elections |...
BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Leads Mumbai Civic Polls, Mahayuti Eyes BMC Majority
BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Leads Mumbai Civic Polls, Mahayuti Eyes BMC Majority
Mumbai BMC Results 2026: Tejasvi Ghosalkar Wins Dahisar East Ward No 2 By Over 10,700 Votes
Mumbai BMC Results 2026: Tejasvi Ghosalkar Wins Dahisar East Ward No 2 By Over 10,700 Votes
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Huge Blow For Arun Gawli's Akhil Bharatiya Sena As Yogita Gawli...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Huge Blow For Arun Gawli's Akhil Bharatiya Sena As Yogita Gawli...