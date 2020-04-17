Mumbai: 3 dragged out of car, lynched by villagers, car occupants from Kandivali going to Surat for a funeral

They were dragged out of their car, which had overturned, and were attacked with sticks and stones. The village has a forest post and the employee on duty immediately informed the nearest police station at Kasa.

The police rushed to the spot and managed to hustle the three into their police car. This caused the incensed group of around 500 tribal, armed with axes and sickles, to set upon the police too, damaging their vehicle. Frightened, the police took to their heels, leaving the three people behind.

Later in the night, the trio was moved to hospital in Talasari where they were declared brought dead. Rumours behind attack, 110 detained: Collector Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde visited the spot-on Friday and reviewed the situation in the village. In this area, there are widespread rumours about gangs who kidnap children, 'kidney-stealers' and robbers.

Even in the adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, these rumours have credence. Some days ago, my colleague, who is the Additional Superintendent of Police at Palghar, was beaten up by villagers in the union territory based on similar suspicions. As per primary information, these three persons were from Kandivli in Mumbai.

Though their identities have yet to be confirmed, as per preliminary information, one of them was Sushant Giri Maharaj, who has a mutt in Kandivli and the other two are identified as Jayesh and Naresh Telgade.

They had hired a vehicle and were on their way to attend the funeral of a Maharaj in Surat. How they managed to leave Mumbai in the midst of a lockdown, will be investigated, along with their murders.

The Police have so far detained 110 villagers. Two police personnel are also injured,” Shinde informed. Inspector Anandrao Kale of Kasa police station said that offences had been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) along with others, including armed rioting and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), has been registered.

Second incident in 48 hours

This is the second violent attack in the last 48 hours in the area which is under the jurisdiction of Kasa Police. “ A doctor, along with his colleagues, visited Sarani and nearby villages on Tuesday, to distribute food grains to villagers.

When they were returning in the night, they were stopped at Sarani Patilpada and were attacked by villagers on the suspicion that they were thieves. They contacted Kasa police station. When police reached the spot, they pelted stones on police vehicles too,” according to Inspector Kale.