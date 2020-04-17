How can one go to Thailand while sitting in Mumbai during lockdown

As we remain in our houses amidst the lockdown, the mind sure still wanders to places most coveted. Although the travel industry has come to a standstill owing to the global pandemic coronavirus, here’s something to cheer up the traveller inside each one of us.

Thailand has always been a desired destination for Indians across all age and income groups and continues to be on the wish list of outbound millennials. Even though travelling to Thailand is a far-fetched thought for the time being, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) continues its efforts to reach out to its potential audience through a virtual tour.

Whilst you are sitting at your houses in Mumbai or anywhere in India, these virtual tours will provide you with an ultimate experience of both these ancient temples, Wat Kudi Dao and Wat Ratchaburana which are located in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

Wat Kudi Dao: Wat Kudi Dao was a Buddhist temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand. It was originally built in the reign of King Narai and was restored by King Thai Sa in 1711. According to documents the temple was the residence of Phra Then Muni, an important priest who advised Crown Prince Boromakot during his residence there, and was later involved in various negotiations about the succession.

The temple is considered a good example of late Ayutthaya style. Abandoned after Ayutthaya fell to the Burmese in 1767, the site has been partially restored in modern times.

Click here to visit the Buddhist temple Wat Kudi Dao.