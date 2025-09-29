Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes ₹32 Lakh Worth Of Smuggled E-Cigarettes, Arrests One |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the rising trend of e-cigarettes among youth, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-2 has seized e-cigarettes worth around ₹32 lakh smuggled from China and arrested one person. The accused has been identified as Ravindra Kishor Dedhia.

High-Profit Smuggling Business

According to Crime Branch officials, the seized e-cigarettes are digital devices, each capable of delivering 200–250 puffs. In India, they sell for about ₹2,000 per unit, while in China they are available for just ₹500. Attracted by the high profit margin, the accused allegedly began this smuggling business during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sea Route Used to Evade Customs

To avoid strict checks by the Customs Department, Dedhia reportedly used the sea route to bring the consignment. The seized stock was intended for sale in South Mumbai malls and educational hubs like Pune. The accused would use agents to distribute these e-cigarettes among youngsters.

Growing Concern Among Youth and Health Experts

The popularity of e-cigarettes is rising rapidly, especially among teenagers and college students, as they are seen as a “cool and fashionable” trend. However, health experts warn that e-cigarettes can cause serious lung diseases, breathing difficulties, and even mental health issues. Alarmingly, several minors have also fallen into this habit.

Investigation Underway

Police said the accused is being interrogated, and efforts are on to identify others linked to this smuggling racket. Investigators believe the network was targeting youth on a large scale to push illegal e-cigarette supplies.